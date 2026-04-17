Duchess Sophie says 'peace is the only option' in tribute to Sudan victims

Duchess Sophie marked the third anniversary of the war in Sudan with a deeply focused visit to the headquarters of Plan International in London.

She joined youth advocates and government representatives to highlight world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

As patron of the children’s charity, the Duchess took part in a roundtable discussion examining the devastating impact the conflict has had on civilians.

Speaking during the event, she described Sudan as experiencing “the most horrendous human cost on the planet.”

Duchess Sophie vows to keep speaking out

Despite her experience speaking to women affected by conflict globally, the accounts emerging from Sudan stood out as some of the most distressing she has encountered.

She went on to stress the importance of sustained attention and international responsibility, saying, “No human should ever have to encounter such devastation and violence.

We must not forget them and I will keep raising my voice where and when I can.”

During the Plan International gathering, Sophie also added a handwritten message to a “tree of reflection,” writing: “Peace is the only option. The people of Sudan are not forgotten.”