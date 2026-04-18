Will Claude Design replace designers? Anthropic launches new AI to generate prototypes

Anthropic announced the launch of “Claude Design” to create prototypes, slide decks, marketing materials, and wireframes on Thursday, April 17.

The new tool is capable of producing polished visual work. The tool, supported by the company’s most powerful model, Claude Opus 4.7, is being rolled out gradually to Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers.

The AI-assistant focuses on lowering the barrier for people with less design knowledge, like founders, product managers, and marketers.

Moreover, professional designers offer more room to explore creative directions.

Users can begin from scratch by giving a textual description, uploading documents, or simply pointing Claude to an existing codebase. From there, the AI constructs a first draft that can be improved further through discussion, inline comments, edits, and customization using sliders.

Anthropic said: “When giving access, Claude can also apply your team’s design system to every project automatically.”

Some of the early application examples were prototyping interactive mockups, mapping out product feature flows, making pitch decks, and designing code-driven products with voice, video, or 3D content.

The final outputs can be saved as images in formats such as Canva, PDF, PPTX, or HTML and then handed to Anthropic’s Claude Code for development.

The tool can be accessed with existing subscription plans and uses standard usage limits, with an option to pay for extra capacity.

But for enterprise accounts, Claude Design is disabled by default; admins must enable it in the organisation settings.