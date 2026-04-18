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Natalie Portman going to become a mother again

Natalie Portman is expecting with partner music producer Tanguy Destable

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 18, 2026

Natalie Portman going to become a mother again
Natalie Portman going to become a mother again

Natalie Portman is expecting her third child. 

The Oscar-winning actress shared the news with Harper's Bazaar, confirming she is pregnant with partner Tanguy Destable, a French music producer.

"Tanguy and I are very excited," she told the publication. The 44-year-old was openly reflective about how fortunate she feels, given how difficult the journey to pregnancy can be for so many. 

"I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant. I have so many people I love who've had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It's such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it's also not an easy thing. And so I know how lucky it is. I'm very aware, and I'm very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude."

Portman shares two children from her previous marriage to choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The couple divorced in 2023.

Physically, she said the pregnancy has been more manageable than she anticipated, with more energy than expected. 

She has been keeping active through swimming and exercise to stay strong. 

Currently based in Paris, she added with a smile: "In France, they consider full-term to be 41 weeks rather than 40, so I guess I get an extra week to be pregnant this time around."

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