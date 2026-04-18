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Natalie Portman is expecting first baby with partner Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman shares two children with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 18, 2026

Natalie Portman is expecting first baby with partner Tanguy Destable
Natalie Portman is expecting first baby with partner Tanguy Destable

Hollywood just got a little more heartwarming: Natalie Portman is expecting again – and yes, the internet is already celebrating.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star, 44, confirmed she’s pregnant with her third child – her first with partner Tanguy Destable – in a candid reveal with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she said. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

The news comes a year after finalinsing her split from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, with whom she shares two kids: Aleph, 14, and Amalia, 9.

And while Portman keeps her children mostly off the radar, they are clearly tuned into her career. In fact, they pushed her toward her superhero era.

"I feel like it's the phase of my career where I'm really trying to just impress my kids," she told Variety back in 2022.

At home, it’s less red carpets and more proud-mom moments – like her son launching his own clothing line.

"My son, my 14-year-old, started a clothing line called Vanté. I'm very proud of him," she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "He really just did it all on his own…”

Portman has made one thing clear: fame stops at the front door.

"I’m not a particularly private person in real life—I’ll tell you anything—but in public… 'I’m not going to do photo shoots with my kids.'”

Now, with baby no 03 on the way, her biggest role yet? Still m om.

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