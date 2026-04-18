Spice girls celebrate Victoria Beckham's birthday with throwbacks

Published April 18, 2026
If you needed proof that girl power never expires, Victoria Beckham’s birthday just delivered it.
The former Posh Spice turned 52 on April 17 – and her group chat (aka the Spice Girls) showed up loud, nostalgic, and very online.
From 90’s throwbacks to glam selfies, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Melanie C flooded Instagram with love for their forever bandmate.
"Happy birthday @victoriabeckham I love you!," Halliwell wrote, keeping it short and sweet.
Bunton went full nostalgia mode, posting a then-and-now carousel (because of course she did). "Sending birthday kisses my gorgeous friend, @victoriabeckham! Love you lots."
Meanwhile, Mel B kept the energy chaotic and affectionate: "My darling Vic Happy Birthday. Soooooooo much LUV !!!!"
And Mel C? She came prepared with receipts – a mix of archive photos, backstage moments, and red carpet snaps.
"Happy Birthday to the poshest of Spice Girls Lady @victoriabeckham," she wrote. "So proud of everything you continue to achieve, you are an absolute super woman, love you to bits #girlpower #friendshipneverends"
For context: the Spice Girls basically owned the late 90’s, thanks to their breakout hit Wannabe and a legacy of chaotic, iconic fashion.
Victoria, for her part, reposted all the love on her Instagram Stories – because what’s a birthday without a little curated nostalgia?
Honestly, not a reunion… but close enough.