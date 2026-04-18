Niall Horan teases ‘Dinner Party’ tour setlist in new photo

Niall Horan might have just teased his Dinner Party Live on Tour setlist, sending fans into a frenzy.

On Friday, April 17, the Slow Hands hitmaker offered a glimpse into what he’s been up to over the past few weeks.

The photo series included solo shots, group pictures, and even a snapshot with Guillermo Rodriguez, the Mexican-American television personality and celebrity correspondent for Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The post also featured behind-the-scenes moments from rehearsals ahead of this Irish musician's intimate Dinner Party fan event, which he hosted for 40 lucky fans.

However, it was the final slide that truly caught the internet’s attention. The image shows him in a rehearsal or studio setting, standing slightly turned away from the camera with his arms crossed as he stares at a whiteboard.

Although the board is slightly out of focus, it appears to contain a list, likely song titles or notes tied to his upcoming tour, following the release of his fourth studio album, Dinner Party, set to arrive on June 5.

Naturally, fans were quick to speculate that it could be a sneak peek at the tour’s setlist. One highlighted comment read, “IS THAT THE SETLIST??? Omg,” picking up on the possible clue.

For the unversed, ahead of the tour, which is set to kick off on September 22, Niall, 32, also has several festival appearances and co-headlining shows scheduled across the U.S.