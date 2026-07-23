Michael J. Fox makes emotional acting comeback

Michael J. Fox is proving once again that Parkinson’s may be part of his story–but it does not get to write the ending.

More than three decades after doctors reportedly told him he had only another 10 years to act, the Emmy-winning star is officially returning for season 4 of Shrinking, marking another remarkable chapter in a career that has continually defied expectations.

Reflecting on the comeback, Fox admitted acting still gives him purpose despite previously stepping away from the spotlight.

“It’s really prolonged my life and made my life interesting in a way that I didn’t think it would be to this point,” he said.

“I’m not retired from acting, but if I didn’t act again, it would be for a very good reason. I let Parkinson’s make decisions for me.”

The Back to the Future icon, who publicly revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1998 after years of keeping it private, also remains optimistic that science is catching up with hope.

Fox believes researchers can find a cure within his lifetime–a belief fueled by the work of the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which has invented billions into Parkinson’s research over the past two decades.

Looking back on his decision to speak openly about the disease, Fox said there was only way forward.

“It was hell on Tracy, it was really hard on her — and it still is because it’s always changing,” he recalled of wife Tracy Pollan.

“But I said to her, ‘I have to go all the way here. No half measures.’... I have to not hide this. Fuck vanity.”

For Michael J. Fox, the greatest comeback is not another TV role–it’s refusing to let Parkinson’s have the final word.