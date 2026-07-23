Katie Price shocks Princess, Junior Andre with daring move

The former glamour model,48 unveiled the results of the cosmetic procedure after increasing her cup size once again.

Katie Price' children were left horrified after the star revealed her latest secret boob surgery during her first appearance on the upcoming series of her daughter's reality show.

Princess Andre, has sparked excitement among fans after announcing that the third series of The Princess Diaries is set to be released on July 28.

In a teaser, the former glamour model,48 unveiled the results of the cosmetic procedure after increasing her cup size once again.

During a FaceTime call with their mum, Princess asks: 'When are we going horse riding?' as Katie replies: 'When my boobs have healed.'

Shocked, Princess exclaimed: 'You've had them done again?'

Meanwhile Junior appeared horrified grimacing as he looked away from the phone.

It comes after Katie previously claimed that she had been 'banned' from the Princess Diaries.

Moreover, new pictures of the mother-and-daughter duo have also been released. They show the pair having blast on a camping trip and enjoying kayaking together.

It comes Katie announced earlier this week that she would be appearing in her daughter Princess’ show, The Princess Diaries.