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Freeze watch issued across US: Here's complete list of affected areas

Freeze watch issued across Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania as Spring temperature plummets

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 19, 2026

Freeze watch issued across US: Here&apos;s complete list of affected areas
Freeze watch issued across US: Here’s complete list of affected areas 

The National Weather Service has issued freeze watch advisories across Michigan, Oregon, and Pennsylvania as cold temperatures hit the region.

There’s a threat to damage sensitive vegetation, and outdoor plans this weekend.

In Michigan, a freeze watch has been issued for Sunday, April 19, from 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. EFT across 12 counties.

This includes:

  • Saginaw
  • Genessee
  • Oakland
  • Macomb
  • Washtenaw
  • Wayne
  • Monroe

It has been estimated that the temperature can go as low as 33 degrees.

As per the weather service: “Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

Frost Advisory continues for the South Central Coast and Central Douglas County of Oregon until Friday morning, when there will be low temperatures at or below 36 degrees.

The Stormtracker 16 team expects potential freezing conditions on Monday morning and certain freezing conditions on Tuesday morning after two days of unusually high temperatures exceeding 80 degrees in Pennsylvania.

How to save plants from spring frost?

Residents, especially gardeners, are advised to cover sensitive plants with cloth before sunset and, if possible, move indoors. Moist soil provides a heat sink that keeps roots warm. 

Water the plants early in the morning, allowing them time to absorb the warmth from the sun. Small plants can be protected by using plastic jugs, buckets, or cardboard boxes.

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