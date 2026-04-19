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Watch: Max Fosh sets referee's yellow card on FIRE during Sidemen Charity Match

The match finished 10-10 but YouTube All Stars won 4-1 on penalties

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 19, 2026

Watch: Max Fosh sets referee&apos;s yellow card on FIRE during Sidemen Charity Match
Watch: Max Fosh sets referee's yellow card on FIRE during Sidemen Charity Match

In a bizarre moment that occurred during this year’s Sidemen Charity Match, a footballer burned a yellow card shown to him by the referee.

The video of the incident that has now gone viral shows YouTuber Max Fosh, while playing for the YouTube All Stars, committed a foul on internet sensation Marlon Gracia.

Referee Mark Clattenburg showed him a yellow card; however, instead of just protesting, Fosh took the card from the referee's hand and set it on fire in a surprising magic trick that has taken the internet by storm.

Spectators inside the sold-out Wembley stadium and 1.6 million live viewers witnessed the trick.

Talking about becoming a viral sensation due to his "fire-y move”, the YouTube star said: “I had six days. I had to come up with something. It worked about 50 percent of the time when I practiced at home.”

The match finished 10-10 but YouTube All Stars won 4-1 on penalties.

Fosh, with nearly 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, is known for his stunts. He once jokingly ran to be the mayor of London. Last year, he pulled a UNO reverse card trick on Premier League official Clattenburg.

This year's Sidemen charity match raised a total of £6,218,875 by the end of the stream for Bright Side and M7 Education.

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