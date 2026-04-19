Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae join forces for surprise Coachella collab

Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans at Coachella weekend two and elevated the music festival with a debut live performance of her newly released single, Drop Dead.

The 23-year-old pop superstar joined Addison Rae on the stage for an unexpected duet of her song, Headphones On, along with Rodrigo's new single from her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The drivers license hitmaker raised the bar high for her new musical era, as fans gushed about how her vocal delivery has improved in comparison to her live performances in the past.

Flocking to the comments, fans excitedly wrote, "THEY REALLY SAID JOINT SLAY OMG," and "addison’s vocals omg get her on that remix," as the duet enhanced the song.

"OMG OLIVIA JUST TURNED IT INTO OLIVIACHELLA," claimed a third and another predicted, "She might headline next year..."

The Grammy winner has only released the first song off her upcoming album, which will be release on June 12, and fans cannot wait for what she has in store for them.