Dylan Sprouse breaks silence after house trespassing incident

Dylan Sprouse steps out of the house after holding intruder at gun point

Dylan Sprouse seems to be returning to his normal life after a terrifying break-in incident on Friday, when he courageously tackled the intruder and held him at gunpoint until the police arrived.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday, April 18 and shared a picture of a game he appeared to be attending.

While the Disney alum did not caption the photo, he seemed to be enjoying a good old match after making headlines a day earlier.

At the time of the break-in, Dylan and his wife Barbara Palvin were at home and were left "shaken" by the incident.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star sparked concern among fans, along with applause for stepping up to defend his wife.

Meanwhile, Dylan's brother Cole Sprouse jokingly reacted to the situation through a meme on his social media.

Regardless, the burglar was arrested upon the police's arrival and the couple is now safe and getting back to normal life.

Barbara and Dylan got married in 2023 after they first connected in 2018.