Jesy Nelson shares urgent message after daughters’ car goes missing

Jesy Nelson has asked for urgent help after her daughters’ car was stolen from outside her home and the situation has left her deeply upset.

The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday in Brentwood, when the singer’s black Range Rover Defender was taken from her driveway.

Jesy shared the news on Instagram, asking people to reach out if they know anything, and even offered a £10,000 reward to help get it back.

The former Little Mix singer explained that the biggest concern is not just the car but what was inside it.

The vehicle, however, said to be hadsome important medical equipment that her twin daughters need for their daily care.

She said, “I have so much of my girls’ hospital equipment in that car that’s really needed,” which made the situation even more stressful for her.

For the unversed, the music icon’s daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a condition that causes muscle weakness and needs constant medical support.

Jesy has been open about their journey and has also worked to raise awareness about the condition.

Now, fans are sharing her message widely, hoping the car is found and everything inside it is returned safely.