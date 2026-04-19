Ryan Reynolds speaks out as things take a turn around Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds talked openly about the situation his wife Blake Lively is going through, as her legal case with Justin Baldoni continues to move forward.

While talking in a recent interview, Reynolds was asked how they have been dealing with such a public issue in their personal life.

The actor explained it in a very simple way, saying that what people see online is often very different from real life.

He shared that, despite everything, he feels more proud of Blake than ever before and believes people do not fully know the truth of what is happening behind the scenes.

The issue started back in 2024 when Lively took legal action against her It Ends with Us co-star and director Baldoni, accusing him of harassment and saying that there were efforts to harm her image.

After that, Baldoni responded with his own case against both Lively and Reynolds, making serious claims against them.

That case was later dismissed but the situation did not fully end there.

More recently, some of Blake’s claims were also dismissed, while others are still being looked at by the court.

However, the case is now moving toward a trial in New York.

Even with all the pressure and public attention, Ryan’s words made one thing clear, he is fully standing by Blake during this difficult time.