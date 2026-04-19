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Selena Gomez set to reunite with Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera

Stone and Canals-Barrera will reprise their roles as Harper and Theresa on 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 19, 2026

Selena Gomez set to reunite with Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera
'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' will return for its second and final season this summer

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is bringing back some familiar places for season 2.

Selena Gomez is set to reunite with Jennifer Stone and Maria Canals-Barrera for the upcoming second and final season of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, it was announced on Friday, April 17.

“Guess who’s back? Don’t miss Jennifer Stone and Selena Gomez in the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiering this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel,’ read one announcement alongside a picture of Gomez and Stone, who famously portrayed Alex Russo and her non-wizard best friend Harper Finkle respectively on the hit sitcom.

Also set to return is Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa Russo, the mother of the Russo children who also didn’t have any magical powers.

Premiering in 2024, the sequel is set 15 years after the events of Wizards of Waverly Place and features a new generation of wizards being coached by Alex’s brother Justin (David Henrie).

In the season one finale, Gomez’s character seemingly sacrifices herself, although Henrie has assured fans that Alex isn’t necessarily dead.

An exact release date is yet to be announced. 

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