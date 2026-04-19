Jennifer Aniston reacts to ex-husband Justin Theroux's baby news

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston have remained supportive of each other through the years

Jennifer Aniston is sending her love to her ex-husband as he embarks on a new chapter.

The Friends alum quietly showed support for Justin Theroux after he welcomed his first child with wife Nicole Brydon Bloom, liking the couple’s baby announcement on Instagram. Also celebrating the news was Aniston’s longtime friend and Friends costar Courteney Cox.

Theroux and Bloom shared the news on April 18 with a black-and-white photo of the actor holding their newborn son. “He’s here… we are so in love,” the pair captioned the post, marking a major milestone for the couple, who tied the knot just last year.

Aniston’s subtle gesture speaks to the bond she and Theroux have maintained since their 2018 split. The former couple, who met in 2007 and later reconnected while filming Wanderlust, were married in 2015 before announcing their separation three years later.

Despite the breakup, they’ve remained close over the years, often supporting each other publicly.

Theroux himself addressed their dynamic in a past interview, saying, “She is still very dear to me,” highlighting the mutual respect that continues to define their relationship.

He further expressed his happiness when The Morning Show star went public with her relationship with Jim Curtis in 2025 by liking the couple’s Instagram post.