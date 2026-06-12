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King Charles 'breaks silence' on joining Harry for worthy cause

Prince Harry finally receives King Charles' answer on much-awaited reunion
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 12, 2026

King Charles breaks silence on joining Harry for worthy cause
King Charles 'breaks silence' on joining Harry for worthy cause

King Charles finally made his feelings clear over a much-anticipated public reunion with Prince Harry.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is set to bring his passion project, the Invictus Games, to his home country, Birmingham, in 2027.

For promotional purposes, it is expected that Harry will even travel to the UK next month ahead of the main event.

It was reported earlier that Archie and Lilibet's father would love the royal family's participation in a project close to his heart.

Now, the Daily Mail claimed that a friend of Charles revealed that the monarch is "keen to show his support" for the Invictus Games.

"Like the rest of the Royal Family, His Majesty believes that Invictus is a very worthy cause," the source shared.

King Charles "hopes that the Games will be a big success for Birmingham next year and is aware that a lot of taxpayers’ money has been spent on it."

This positive update from the monarch's circle must be uplifting for Harry, who on various occasions expressed his desire to make peace with his family, especially amid his father's health scare.

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