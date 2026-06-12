Prince Harry gives exciting task to Invictus fans as he confirms UK return

Prince Harry raised excitement among fans with his new message as his return to the UK approaches.

On June 11, the Duke of Sussex's team issued an update about the Invictus Games Birmingham, which will take place in 2027.

Harry and the Invictus community said in a statement that they need fans' help to decide on the name of a special train.

The message reads, "Together with London Northwestern Railway, we're inviting you to vote for the name of a special train celebrating the #InvictusGames and the incredible community that we serve.

"Before anyone asks, no, 'Trainy McTrainface' isn't one of the options.

"Cast your vote and help choose a name worthy of the Invictus Community! Link in bio to cast your vote."

Before the main Invictus event, which takes place in 2027, there are talks surrounding Harry's return to his homeland for a series of promotional events next month.

His meeting with King Charles may occur following his public offer of reconciliation to the royal family.