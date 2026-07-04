King Charles sends message to US days before Prince Harry lands in UK

Buckingham Palace on Saturday issued a statement signed off by King Charles to mark a historic moment to maintain peace amid ongoing unrest.

The King, who is awaiting guests from the US in the ongoing family saga, took a moment to mark 250 years of the United States Declaration of Independence.

“Through centuries of shared challenge and achievement, our nations have built a relationship founded on friendship, trust and a belief in liberty, the rule of law and the dignity of all people,” he added.

“As we look ahead to the next 250 years, I have no doubt we will continue to defend our shared values. The connection between our peoples is one that I trust will only grow stronger with time.”

The update comes around the time as uncertainty looms about Archie and Lilibet coming on British soil.

While it was initially confirmed that Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, will be travelling with Harry to his home country, after RAVEC declined the request for police protection, the plan has been thrown into doubt.

However, the King’s offer for royal accommodation still remains on the table.