Prince Harry changes UK plans after King Charles' decision, William's annuncement

Prince Harry changes UK plans after William's US announcement

Prince Harry has made a big change to his UK plans after the latest developments amid a security blow and Prince William's announcement about US trip.

The Duke of Sussex has taken a bombshell step after the British monarch decided to stay out of his security battle, which he appears to be losing.

"The Duke was optimistic that he would win his police protection appeal while in the UK, but the decison did not go in his favour as it still remains under considerration," an insider, close to the Duke, claimed.

They added: "Harry was furious after being denied the security he says he desrves — even as threats mount."

"And with the British monarch refusing to intervene," sources claim "it may have broken him."

The insider went on: "The Duchess of Sussex also drew a line: Without guaranteed protection, she and her kids won't travel tio the UK."

It emerges after teh future British monarch, William, announced he will visit America this July to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey, but only on the condition that the England national team reaches the final match.

Harry will make his highly-anticipated return to the UK next week, but his wife and children will not join him in London. The 41-year-old will carry out a five-day visit from 7 to 11 July to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

However, plans for his family to join him have been left up in the air after he was waiting for a review by the Risk Management Board (RMB), part of the process by which the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) rules on his security requirements.

Harry found out on Friday that this has yet to take place, but his security detail are working behind the scenes to try to ensure the visit can take place safely, it's understood. The Duke previously said he would be "exploring every possible option".