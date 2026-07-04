Queen Camilla swallows bitter pill as King Charles takes action for Harry

Queen Camilla issued a warning to King Charles as the Sussexes are set to land in the UK in just a matter of days, after the doting grandfather took a firm decision.

Despite all the mess that that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s team has created with Buckingham Palace, the monarch has not backed away from his generous offer. According to sources, Harry has been offered an accommodation at Buckingham Palace.

There were also speculation that Harry and Meghan along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could be invited to the family get together at Sandringham as the doting grandfather looks forward to catch up with Archie and Lilibet.

However, Camilla is drawing the line with an outcry “over my dead body” to inviting the Sussexes to either Sandringham or Balmoral, according to royal editor Emily Andrews.

The royal expert shared that Camilla had “joked” about the matter but she is not at all keen on wrecking her harmony with her husband. Her adverse reaction to the King, who is holds an emotional connection to this visit especially after his cancer diagnosis, would result in a fall-out that “no one needs”.

Emily shared that there is always a risk that Harry could be using this visit as a “strategic move” and Camilla is wary about that. The Queen Consort has previously raised her concerns over it and it doesn’t help that she still hasn’t forgotten how Harry had insulted her in his memoir Spare.

“The Queen is very protective of her husband and does not want to see him hurt – or used,” Emily shared. “So, despite the reports that Harry and his family have been offered a private residence by the King, I highly doubt Camilla will be anywhere near.”