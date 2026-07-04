Prince William roasts Kelce brothers with 1 surprise line: A lesson in wit

Prince William showed off his brilliance while correctting Travis and Jason during an awkward podcast moment, roasting the Kelce brothers with a lesson.

The Prince of Wales appeared very confident and attentive during his chat with Taylor Swift's partner Travis on the New Heights podcast.

The funny banter occured when Jason turned the conversation to England's World Cup campaign, asking William for his thoughts on the team's performances so far.

"You know your soccer, you've been around the game for a long time," Jason said.

He continued: "What is it about this team that makes you extra confident? It seems like a really good blend of experience and youth. Where do you stand on this team?"

William quickly picked up on one detail and responded in ver y smart way to mocjk the pair, saying: "So first of all, Jason, I have to correct you," he replied with a smile. "It's football."

The former Philadelphia Eagles centre was left in stitches, immediately laughing off the correction .

"Touché! Touché! Fair, fair," Jason responded.

But William wasn't finished. Moments later, he jokingly referred to the sport as "football – or soccer..." before once again returning to the subject later in the episode.

As Jason compared American football with the English game, he referred to it as "soccer/football."

"Sorry to interrupt," William intervened. "Are we going to call it soccer slash football forever now?"

William's passion for football is well established. He was appointed President of the FA in September 2005, beginning his professional involvement in the sport. However, his love goes much deeper.

"My football love came from friends taking me to my first match and at school growing up," he told the Kelces.

"You can't avoid the football chat. It's everywhere. Some school friends or childhood friends of mine took me to my first game."