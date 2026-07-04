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Duchess Sophie's love of gardening is rubbing off on Prince Edward

Prince Edward praises young minds behind blooming community success

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 04, 2026

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Prince Edward praises young minds behind blooming community success
Prince Edward praises young minds behind blooming community success

The Duke of Edinburgh delighted young gardeners during a special visit to the HGS Kids Gardening Club.

Last week he praised the thriving community garden created by local children, parents, carers, and volunteers.

The visit, which was shared in a heartwarming video by the London Garden Society, showed Prince Edward chatting and helping them plant flowers.

The Duke appeared genuinely impressed with how the group had achieved together, taking time to hear about their work and encourage the young gardeners.

The flourishing garden has been built through the efforts of more than 150 children and volunteers.

Following the royal visit, Dominic Rose reflected on the unforgettable experience in a LinkedIn post, revealing just how much the day meant to everyone involved.

“When I started the club two years ago, top of the children's wish list was for a Royal Visit, and I don't think any of us really believed it would happen.

It takes a lot to move me to tears, but I think the look of total delight on everyone's faces as we waved the Duke goodbye was what finally achieved it."

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