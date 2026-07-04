Britons rocked by heartbreaking Archie, Lilibet update amid Prince Harry's fears

Prince Harry's UK trip took a shock turn ahead of his arrival to attend the Invictus Games event this week.

Britons are said to be upset to know that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not join Harry in London over security fears.

Harry's request for police protection has been denied. The decision has forced the Duke to change his plans.

The 41-year-old has decided it would not be safe to bring his family across.

As per the latest update, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not join Harry in London.

The Duke of Sussex's dream to bring them back to the Palace shattres. He wanted to reunite his two children with their estranged grandfather, King Charles III.

However, after a request for police protection was denied, Harry has decided it would not be safe to bring his children to the capital.

The King had been keen to see his grandchildren again. They have not visited the UK since 2022.

Harry is understood to be in discussions with his father about the details of his trip. He is yet to respond to the Palace's offer to stay in a royal residence.

While the prince declared it unsafe for his family to join him in London, they could still travel to Britain.

The Duke of Sussex is due in Birmingham for the Invictus Games' One Year To Go ceremony, and it is believed he is very keen to take the children to visit his mother.