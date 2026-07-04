Meghan Markle receives big chance for Hollywood return: ‘I’m ready’

Meghan Markle’s biggest Hollywood break came from the hit legal series, Suits, and it continues to be a popular watch on streaming giants.

The Duchess of Sussex, before she entered the royal sphere via her now-husband Prince Harry, played the role of a paralegal Rachel Zane, who was romantically involved with Patrick J. Adams’ character Mike Ross.

This was Meghan’s last acting gig and then she steered clear of making any acting comeback until eight years later, as she makes a cameo in an upcoming movie, Close Personal Friends. Although it seems that Patrick has some bigger ideas to rope in for a long-term gig.

The 44-year-old actor took to his social media to share a bunch of spinoff ideas, which somehow fall in line with Meghan’s views.

“Mike and Rachel are working on a class action suit against a giant Al company when suddenly the years of past indiscretions and illegal manoeuvring at Pearson Hardman are threatened to be revealed,” he wrote.

“Harvey and Donna's life could be over before It's really started.”

Patrick suggested that his character could be able used to “drag this team back together with one chance to truly wipe the slate clean and buy them all a future that they can be proud of.”

He had pitches for Suits Chicago for Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), Suits NYC for Louis Litt (Rick Roffman) and Suits Seattle for his and Meghan’s character.

“I don't know anything,” he added. “As far as I can tell the powers that be walked away after Suits LA.”

He continued, “But seems strange not to try and get the band back together. The world is a corrupt cesspool and it would be fun to watch the team try and do the right thing in a world determined to all the wrong things,” concluding, “Anyway. I'm available.”

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the next move Meghan will make with reports suggesting that her As Ever brand is not profiting enough and the couple is having financial troubles.

The return to Suits could be a major step, more than mere cameos in movies.