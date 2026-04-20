Zayn fondly remembers One Direction days after Louis Tomlinson 'fight'

Zayn looks back on performing in Australia and New Zealand with the band

Zayn Malik is looking back fondly on his days touring with One Direction.

Appearing on KIIS FM’s The Smallzy Show over the weekend, the musician admitted he has fond memories of his days touring in Australia and New Zealand with his former bandmates, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, the late Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlison — the latter of whom Zayn reportedly had an explosive fight with, leading to their Netflix documentary being scrapped.

“I’ve got plans to come to Australia — you might be seeing me soon,” Zayn teased fans. “Australia and New Zealand are “two of the biggest places in my mind. I remember performing there in the band. I remember what the crowds were like, what the people were like, what the food was like, what the weather was like. I feel like I want to go back there.”

Zayn’s comments came just a day before The Sun UK reported that he allegedly ‘punched’ Louis Tomlinson in the face after making a remark about his late mum during filming the Netflix doc. Tomlinson was reportedly left with a cut on his head and a concussion.

After the report came out, fans noticed that Tomlison along with two of his sisters had unfollowed Zayn on social media.

So far, neither Zayn nor Tomlinson has publicly addressed the claims.