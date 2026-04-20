Sabrina Carpenter fuels MBF tour rumours after Coachella success

Sabrina Carpenter hints at next career move amid tour speculations

Sabrina Carpenter is cooking up something special but fans don't know what - yet, even after one of her Coachella dancers seemed to leak the information.

The 26-year-old pop superstar just wrapped up her almost 14-months long Short n' Sweet tour, she is rumoured to be planning another one almost immediately, however nothing has been announced for now.

However, the signs are not quite negligible, as adding to all the fan theories, the Grammy winner has now booked 4 nights at Quodos Bank Arena, in Sydney.

The new update by the celebrity account DeuxMoi claimed that the venue is booked as part of an Australian stop in the Man's Best Friend tour that Carpenter had been planning.

The Please Please Please hitmaker reportedly booked the arena for November, but there has been no confirmation regarding when the rumoured tour would be announced, and start.

This comes after pictures of arenas and stadiums allegedly teasing the tour went viral on social media.

Although the images were later proven to be fan-edited, fans still believe there was some truth to the rumours.

Any confirmation though, would only come after Carpenter addresses the rumours, or makes an announcement.