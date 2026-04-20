Coachella 2026 weekend 2 wraps up with unexpected chatter online

Coachella 2026 returned for its second weekend in the desert and it quickly became one of the biggest talking points online.

The festival was packed with major performances, surprise guests and moments that spread fast across social media.

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G led the main stage shows across the weekend, each pulling huge crowds with their sets.

The Espresso hitmaker surprised fans when she brought Madonna on stage and they performed Vogue and Like a Prayer along with a new track linked to Madonna’s upcoming project Confessions on the Dance Floor Part II.

The Baby hitmaker set stood out because of the many surprise guests including SZA, Big Sean, Dijon, Sexxy Red and Billie Eilish who appeared during his performance moments.

Karol G also kept the energy high with guest appearances from J Balvin, Ryan Castro, Peso Pluma and Becky G.

On other stages, Pinkpantheress celebrated her birthday with multiple guests while Addison Rae brought out Olivia Rodrigo for a surprise performance.

Social media quickly filled with reactions from fans saying Weekend 2 felt even better than Weekend 1.

"So what I’m learning is if you ever go to Coachella go to week 2."

"W1 is the influx of influencers/celebs so it was nice that w2—which has been seen as the less hot week for a while now—got all the goodies"

"Oh coachella weekend 2, you will always be famous."

"COACHELLA WEEKEND 2 WAS INSANE"

"Weekend two definitely not topping weekend one."

"Coachella weekend 2 somehow being better than weekend 1 is sooooo funny to me."