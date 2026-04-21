D4vd pleads not guilty to murder of Celeste Rivas: Charges explained

The singer, 21, faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted

The case against D4vd has officially begun as he faces a possible life sentence for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

On Monday, April 20, the 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Burke, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Hernandez, whose decomposed body was discovered in the trunk of his abandoned Tesla in September 2025. Burke was arrested on April 16 and remains in custody as Judge Theresa McGonigle denied his bail request during his arraignment at the Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles.

Hernandez’s family was present for the arraignment while Burke remained in a holding box. A preliminary hearing is set for April 23.

A breakdown of D4vd’s charges

In a press conference earlier that morning, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell shared details about the three charges against Burke:

First-degree murder with special circumstances, which include lying in wait, committing a crime for financial advantages, and murder of a witness in an investigation Committing lewd and lascivious sexual acts against a minor (for the entire duration of Burke’s relationship with Hernandez beginning in fall 2023) Mutilating the human remains of a body

D4vd’s mugshot was also on display during the press conference.

According to Hochman, Hernandez was last seen at Burke’s home in April 2025 and was “not heard from again.” At the time, authorities were already investigating Burke for allegedly sexually abusing Hernandez, therefore her murder also constituted the killing of a witness.

Hochman claims that Burke murdered Hernandez in April 2025, dismembered her, and stuffed her remains in two bags that were placed into the trunk of his Tesla until they were discovered four months later.

Prosecutors believe that Burke killed Rivas for financial gain to protect his music career after she threatened to expose his conduct.

If convicted, Burke faces life in prison or the death penalty.