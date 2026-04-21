Meryl Streep just dropped a surprise Broadway hint

Is Meryl Streep heading back to Broadway? And more importantly… will Martin Short be right there with her?

The Oscar legend casually dropped the idea while chatting on Andy Cohen Live alongside her The Devil wears Prada 2 castmates – and yes, it’s already got theater fans buzzing.

“Oh, I would love to do so,” she said about returning to the stage. Then came the tease: “I was talking with Marty Short about that… We were thinking that would be fun to do something together.”

Nothing’s official as of yet, but the timing is not just random. The duo grew close filming Only Murders in the Building, where Streep joined as Loretta Durkin – the charming Broadway actress who stole both scenes and Oliver Putnam’s heart.

Short has already made it clear why working with her clicks: “She doesn’t carry any of her 21 Oscar nominations to the set… She has a right to be a diva. And she’s just so polite and fun and generous.”

As for those are-they-or-aren’t-they rumours? Still a no.

“We’re not a couple, we are just very close friends,” Short said previously.

Streep, meanwhile, is not interested in telling her own life story anytime soon. Asked about a memoir, she did not blink. “Nope… Too boring.”

But reading someone else’s? Absolutely. When Barbra Streisand’s memoir came up, she laughed: “Yes, of course I did. What? Am I nuts? Of course I did.”

Her preferred format? Audio. “The only way,” she agreed.

Broadway comeback, iconic friendship, and zero interest in self-reflection on paper – Streep’s next act might be closer than it seems.