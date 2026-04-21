Catherine Bach shares rare selfie after health scare

Catherine Bach, forever remembered as the iconic Daisy Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard, is back in the public eye, and fans are breathing a sigh of relief.

Nearly six months after her former costars revealed she had been hospitalized with an embolism following surgery, the 72-year-old actress resurfaced in Nashville for a night out.

Dressed in a red blouse, blue jeans, and leather boots that nodded to her signature look, Bach posed with longtime friend Abbie Celis outside Halls Chophouse.

“Through so many of life’s milestones, we’re more than friends, we’re family,” she captioned the candid Instagram post.

She followed up with a rare selfie, simply writing “FAMILY” alongside a heart emoji, a quiet but powerful update after months of concern.

As per Parade, Ben Jones (Cooter Davenport) had shared back in October news of her emergency hospitalization.

“Our dear Catherine Bach has just been admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on an emergency basis,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Catherine has an embolism that probably developed as a result of a recent surgery.”

John Schneider (Bo Duke) reassured fans she was “going to be fine.”

He gave the much-needed update to her fans, “I just texted Catherine, and thankfully, she responded right away. Yes, she is in the hospital, but she assures me that she is going to be fine.”