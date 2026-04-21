 
Geo News

Catherine Bach shares rare selfie after health scare

Catherine Bach is widely known for her role as Daisy Duke in ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 21, 2026

Catherine Bach shares rare selfie after health scare

Catherine Bach, forever remembered as the iconic Daisy Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard, is back in the public eye, and fans are breathing a sigh of relief.

Nearly six months after her former costars revealed she had been hospitalized with an embolism following surgery, the 72-year-old actress resurfaced in Nashville for a night out.

Dressed in a red blouse, blue jeans, and leather boots that nodded to her signature look, Bach posed with longtime friend Abbie Celis outside Halls Chophouse.

“Through so many of life’s milestones, we’re more than friends, we’re family,” she captioned the candid Instagram post.

She followed up with a rare selfie, simply writing “FAMILY” alongside a heart emoji, a quiet but powerful update after months of concern.

As per Parade, Ben Jones (Cooter Davenport) had shared back in October news of her emergency hospitalization.

“Our dear Catherine Bach has just been admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on an emergency basis,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Catherine has an embolism that probably developed as a result of a recent surgery.”

John Schneider (Bo Duke) reassured fans she was “going to be fine.”

He gave the much-needed update to her fans, “I just texted Catherine, and thankfully, she responded right away. Yes, she is in the hospital, but she assures me that she is going to be fine.”

Jim Parsons makes bombshell claim about return in 'Big Bang Theory' reboot
Jim Parsons makes bombshell claim about return in 'Big Bang Theory' reboot
D4vd pleads not guilty to murder of Celeste Rivas: Charges explained
D4vd pleads not guilty to murder of Celeste Rivas: Charges explained
Meryl Streep brings Miranda Priestly energy to 2026 premiere
Meryl Streep brings Miranda Priestly energy to 2026 premiere
'Inconsolable' Denise Richards' daughter mourns mom's ex Patrick Muldoon
'Inconsolable' Denise Richards' daughter mourns mom's ex Patrick Muldoon
Anne Hathaway reacts to being world's most beautiful person: 'Surreal'
Anne Hathaway reacts to being world's most beautiful person: 'Surreal'
Eddie Murphy announces the latest addition to family: ‘Blessings'
Eddie Murphy announces the latest addition to family: ‘Blessings'
Will Zoë Kravitz attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?
Will Zoë Kravitz attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?
Christina Applegate exhibits strength amid ‘health issues'
Christina Applegate exhibits strength amid ‘health issues'