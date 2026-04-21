Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin speak out on 'trauma' of home invasion

The couple tied the knot in 2023

Dylan Sprouse and his wife Barbara Palvin are doing their best to move on after their home almost got broken into.

While attending the New York premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Monday, April 20, the former Disney star and the Victoria’s Secret model shared how they’re doing after a trespasser was apprehended in their Los Angeles home on Friday.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, were first approached by an Entertainment Tonight reporter who asked about the “scary incident.” This prompted the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum to start doing karate chops, making light of the moment he had to tackle the alleged trespasser and hold him at gun point until police arrived.

“We’re good, we’re happy,” said Palvin on a more serious note. “We’re just happy for this distraction,” she added, referring to the premiere event.

The pair also spoke to E! News on the red carpet as Palvin noted that Sprouse is “dealing with the trauma with jokes and fun and all that.”

However, Sprouse interjected to say that it was indeed funny, and that it’s never “too soon” to laugh about things. “I’m really not a ‘too soon’ guy in general,” he told the outlet. “We’re laughing about things the moment they happen. You gotta have levity in life.”

However, he assured that “thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no more violence than what happened.”

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 am on April 17 after Palvin spotted a “creepy guy” trespassing on their Los Angeles property while the couple was home. She immediately dialled 911 while Sprouse held him at gunpoint, per TMZ.