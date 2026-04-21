Alan Osmond, eldest of the Osmond family band, dies at 76

Alan Osmond, the eldest performing member of the famed Osmond family, has died at the age of 76.

His wife Suzanne and their eight sons were at his bedside when he passed, four decades after first being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, as per local station KSL.

Osmond’s career began on The Andy Williams Show, where he and brothers Wayne, Merrill, and Jay performed as a barbershop quartet.

As younger siblings Jimmy and Donny joined, the group skyrocketed to global fame in the 1970s with hits like One Bad Apple and Love Me for a Reason.

Known as the “one take Osmonds,” the family perfected their recordings quickly to meet child labor restrictions, selling more than 77 million records worldwide.

Though Donny later pursued solo success alongside duets with sister Marie, Alan remained the backbone of the group.

In the 1980s, the original quartet reunited for tours, but in 1987 Alan revealed he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis after struggling to raise his right hand on stage.

Despite the debilitating nature of MS, Osmond became a beacon of resilience.

He often repeated his mantra: “I may have MS, but MS does not have me!”

His positive outlook inspired countless fans and fellow patients, and he dedicated much of his later life to speaking at MS events, offering encouragement and guidance.

In a statement shared by the family with The Daily Express, a representative praised Osmond’s enduring spirit, “His positive outlook was an inspiration to many, and he donated much of his time speaking at MS events, encouraging individuals like himself on how to mentally and physically deal with the advancement and treatment of the disease.”