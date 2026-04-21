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King Charles finally picks sides: William-Kate in, Harry-Meghan out

Prince William, Princess Kate receive big honour from King Charles in new video

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published April 21, 2026

King Charles finally picks sides: William-Kate in, Harry-Meghan out
King Charles takes bold step for royal family's future William and Catherine

Has King Charles hinted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's time in the royal family is coming to an end with his recent important video message?

A significant clue suggests that the future of the monarchy is solely in the hands of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal family is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II and her remarkable services for the people on the occasion of what would have been her 100th birthday today, April 21.

The two videos shared by Buckingham Palace grabbed the attention of fans. Here's why?

The late monarch's historic moments have been celebrated in the first video, in which she declared to serve people for her whole life at the age of 21.

In the second video, King Charles, standing at the late Queen's favourite residence, Balmoral Castle, paid heartfelt tribute to her "darling mama" for setting an incredible example with her commitment.

Notably, the thing which was common in both videos was the Prince William and Princess Catherine's strong presence.

A video clip, featuring the future King and Queen, has been added to the late monarch's tribute.

The historic image showcased Queen Elizabeth II waving from Buckingham Palace's balcony, marking her 70 years on the throne.

The then-Prince Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, alongside their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, were present to witness the historic moment.

King Charles finally picks sides: William-Kate in, Harry-Meghan out

King Charles and the Palace's officials' move to add William and Kate to a new post appears to be a clear message that the Waleses hold a powerful position in the firm.

Whereas the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are nowhere to be seen, putting their royal future at risk. 

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