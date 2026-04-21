King Charles welcomes iconic guest to Windsor after Andrew's exit

King Charles made a surprise change at Windsor property after his younger brother Andrew's exit from Royal Lodge.

The 76-year-old has taken a decisive step to bring a historic sculpture from London museum to his royal residence.

A striking bronze sculpture depicting Hercules and Achelous will be installed at Windsor Castle, after it spent 69 years in the West London museum.

The art piece is returning to the precise location where it stood throughout the first nine years of the King's childhood.

The British King's decision, revealed last October, caused confusion and scepticism from observers who questioned why he would need to acquire additional treasures given the royal collection already at his disposal.

The statue, regarded as treasure, will take its place within the fountain at the centre of the East Terrace Garden.

The bronze was crafted by Charles Crozatier and entered the royal collection when George IV purchased it in 1829.

For decades, it graced Windsor's East Terrace Garden before being removed from its plinth in 1957 during renovation works.

Originally intended for relocation to Hampton Court's Privy Garden, insufficient funding meant the sculpture was instead placed into storage.