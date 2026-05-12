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Demi Moore leads Cannes jury in strong stance on creative freedom

Demi Moore joined other members of the Cannes Film Festival jury in France to talk about politics
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

    Demi Moore leads Cannes jury in strong stance on creative freedom
    Demi Moore leads Cannes jury in strong stance on creative freedom

    Demi Moore joined other members of the Cannes Film Festival jury in France to talk about politics, censorship and artificial intelligence during the press conference.

    Jury president Park Chan-wook said films with political topics should not be ignored just because of their message.

    He explained that politics and art are connected but films still need strong storytelling to avoid feeling like propaganda.

    Demi spoke in support of creative freedom and said filmmakers should not limit themselves out of fear.

    The Substance star warned that self censorship can stop people from sharing honest and meaningful stories through cinema.

    Other voices at the event also shared strong views, as screenwriter Paul Laverty talked about political issues and said some actors face pressure for expressing support for Palestine, while others were praised for speaking out.

    Chilean filmmaker Diego Céspedes said the film industry still needs more diversity and better chances for people outside wealthy or powerful backgrounds.

    Demi also talked about artificial intelligence and said it is already part of filmmaking and cannot be avoided.

    She suggested the industry should learn how to work with it instead of fighting against it.

    The jury also includes Chloé Zhao, Ruth Negga and Stellan Skarsgård.

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