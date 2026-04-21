Mike Vrabel breaks silence on photos with Dianna Russini photos: Full controversy explained

American football team Head coach of New England, Mike Vrabel, broke his silence on Tuesday, April 21 over controversial pictures with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

The 50-year-old acknowledged that he had “difficult conversations” with family and team members following the publication of photos.

At Gillette Stadium, he addressed the controversy while speaking to reporters.

This is the first time he spoke after the publication of images in the New York Post on April 7, 2026, showing the pair holding hands, embracing and sitting together in a pool and hot tub in an Arizona resort.

Both were spotted on March 28, 2026, while married to other people.

Vrabel said: “I’ve had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organisation, the coaches, the players.”

“Those have been positive and productive,” he added.

Though the coach had guided his team to a 14-3 record and a Super Bowl berth last year, he did not refer to Russini directly. However, he expressed regret that he could not address the issue earlier, but said that he preferred to talk to his players before anything else.

“We believe that in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me. That starts with me. We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction,” he said.

Vrabel gave his statement in under three minutes and took no questions from the reporters.

Earlier, he referred to the interaction as “completely innocent” and any other suggestion “laughable.”

There has been no comment from Russini yet. She resigned from The Athletic on April 14. According to the NFL spokesperson, there is no league investigation into Vrabel under its personal conduct policy.

Vrabel promised to be “the best version of me (him) going forward.”