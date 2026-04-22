Princess Beatrice makes surprise appearance in Camilla's tribute to Queen

Beatrice surprises in Camilla’s speech honouring Queen

Queen Camilla sat down in front of the camera to honour Britain's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, also featuring an unexpected member of the family, Princess Beatrice.

On April 21, the official Instagram page of the royal family shared a delightful video message recorded by King Charles' wife, in remembrance of the fearless and powerful Queen Elizabeth.

Camilla began her tribute by stating, "She has been part of our lives forever. I'm 75 now, and I can't remember anybody except The Queen being there."

She added, "It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman. There weren't women prime ministers or women presidents; she was the only one, so I think she carved her own role."

Camilla shed light on the remarkable life lived by the Queen, including her cherished time in Scotland.

However, the moment from the past that grabbed our attention was Queen Elizabeth's horse-riding fun day with her grandchildren.

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, was seen riding a horse as a little girl with the assistance of her grandmother.

The old footage also featured young Prince William and Prince Harry.

Beatrice's presence was quite surprising, considering the current situation. Since Andrew's royal fallout, his daughters have been suffering the consequences of his alleged wrongdoings.

Eugenie and Beatrice were also not even invited to the Buckingham Palace reception held to commemorate the Queen's 100th birthday anniversary.