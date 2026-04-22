Justin Bieber shares tender Coachella moments with Hailey amid fan buzz

Justin Bieber’s Coachella weekend wasn’t just about his $10 million headlining set; it was also a celebration of love and family.

The Daisies singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of behind‑the‑scenes photos with Hailey Bieber

The post features a series of intimate snapshots: Justin and Hailey embracing each other, candid backstage laughter, and quiet moments that highlight their bond amid the chaos of Coachella.

One photo showed Justin puckering his lips as Hailey cupped his face, a playful yet tender moment that reflect their bond.

Another frame captured the pair laughing together behind the scenes, radiating ease amid the festival chaos.

Hailey appeared in chic, casual festival attire, while Justin opted for oversized streetwear.

Bieber’s headlining set was a stripped-down affair: minimal staging, nostalgic callbacks to his early YouTube era and surprise guest appearances from The Kid Laroi, Tems, Wizkid.

While fans praised the intimacy, critics called the show too basic.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section.

Khloé Kardashian chimed in with heart emojis, while Eddie Benjamin and Candace NySM offered warm praise for the couple

Fans, however, shifted the conversation toward Bieber’s career, flooding the section with pleas for tour announcements.

One social media use wrote, “Drop the tour dates hallelujah” while another commented, “Europe tour calling.”

Despite the mixed reviews, Bieber reportedly earned $10 million for the two-weekend gig, cementing his status as one of Coachella’s highest paid performers.