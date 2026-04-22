Dave Mason, Traffic co founder and Rock Hall Inductee, dies at 79

Dave Mason, the guitarist and songwriter who co-founded the British rock band Traffic before building a solo career and collaborating with icons like Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones, has died at 79.

Mason’s official social media accounts confirmed that he passed away on April 19 at his Carson Valley home.

The statement described how, after cooking dinner with his wife Winifred, Mason sat down in his favorite chair with his dog Star at his feet and “passed away peacefully…A storybook ending. On his own terms.”

“He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted,” his family’s statement read.

From Worcester to Rock Stardom

Born May 10, 1946, in Worcester, England, Mason grew up singing in a choir before picking up the guitar at 16.

By 1967, he had formed Traffic with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood.

The band quickly rose to prominence with hits like Hole in My Shoe, Paper Sun, and Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush.

Mason’s composition Feelin’ Alright? later became a rock anthem through Joe Cocker’s cover.

Hall of Fame Recognition

Mason recalled in his 2024 memoir, Only You Know & I Know, that Winwood criticized his singing and songwriting.

Despite tensions within the band, Traffic’s influence endured.

The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, with Dave Matthews honouring their groundbreaking sound.

Solo Career and Collaborations

After leaving Traffic in 1969, Mason moved to the U.S. and launched a solo career.

His 1977 hit We Just Disagree became a defining track.

He went on to collaborate with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac and the Rolling Stones.

Over his career, Mason wrote more than 100 songs and earned three gold albums, as per Entertainment Weekly.