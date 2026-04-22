Anne Hathaway's 'Inshallah' comment sparks speculation: Is she Muslim?

Anne Hathaway sparks speculation about her religious identity after viral comment

Anne Hathaway’s “Inshallah” remark has gone viral after a recent interview.

The Oscar-winning actress has sparked speculation about her religious identity while promoting her upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, in an interview with People magazine on Tuesday, April 21.

Hathaway, 43, was discussing her changing relationship with ageing when she said, “I just really want to, hopefully live… and enjoy life — I wanna have a long, healthy, life. Inshallah,” she said.

What does 'Inshallah' mean?

The word “Inshallah” is primarily used by Muslims throughout the world, and it roughly translates to “If God wills” or “God willing.”

Muslims commonly utter this word after expressing hope for the future or future plans, while acknowledging that the outcome ultimately depends on Allah’s will.

Is Anne Hathaway religious?

Hathaway’s use of the word “Inshallah” instantly sparked speculation about whether she is Muslim. However, Hathaway is not Muslim — in fact, she does not identify with any particular religion.

Hathaway was raised Roman Catholic and her family briefly joined the Episcopalian Church.

She has also embraced aspects of her husband Adam Shulman’s Jewish faith, partaking in Jewish cultural and religious events but not necessarily identifying as Jewish.

Today, the Princess Diaries star identifies as spiritual but not religious. In a past interview with British GQ, she described herself as “nothing” and a “work in progress” when it comes to religious matters.