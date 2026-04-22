Why is Earth Day celebrated on April 22? Here's what you need to know

Earth is the key to the survival of humanity, our civilization lies on Earth, not on Mars or Moon.

Though humanity has made significant strides approaching the far side in NASA’s recent Artemis II flyby mission, there is still a long road ahead to discover what lies beyond planet Earth.

Artemis II mission holds enormous significance as it will pave the way for a human landing on the lunar surface since Apollo 11 in 1969.

This year’s Earth Day is being celebrated under the theme “Our Power, Our Planet.”

As we celebrate Earth Day today, we must not forget the challenges we confront today, from a weakening ozone layer to the growing nightmare of climate change.

Why is Earth Day observed?

Earth Day history dates back to the 1960s, when pollution phenomena due to the industrial revolution were starting to challenge human life.

It was when author Rachel Carson’s book titled 'Silent Spring’ hit bestseller lists and created an awakening storm among people about nature’s delicate balance

But the credit for marking April 22 as Earth Day goes to U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, Democrat Gaylord Nelson.

A huge offshore oil spill incident off the Southern California coast in 1969 had drawn Nelson’s attention.

The incident resulted in spilling millions of gallons of oil onto the Southern California coast.

Nelson toured the spill site and came up with the idea of initiating a national ‘teach-in’ on the environment.

It was quite similar to teach-ins that were being held on college campuses during Vietnam War.

Nelson worked on the idea, held events across the U.S., and therefore along with activist Denis Hayes, coined the idea of celebrating an Earth Day.

Why was April 22 chosen as Earth Day?

A history of the movement by EarthDay.org, where Hayes remains board chair emeritus, says the date of the first Earth Day — April 22, 1970 — was chosen because it fell on a weekday between spring break and final exams and the aim was to attract as many students as possible.