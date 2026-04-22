Is Sydney Sweeney part of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’? Major update revealed

Sydney Sweeney was rumoured to be stepping into the glossy chaos of The Devil Wears Prada sequel – but turns out, her moment on the runway never quite made it past the fitting room.

The buzz started when Sweeney was spotted on set in New York, instantly fueling speculation she’d pop up in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Add in names like Lady Gaga, Lucy Liu, and Simone Ashley, and suddenly everyone thought they were in the movie.

Even writer Aline Brosh McKenna leaned into the chaos: “There were a lot of photos from the set of various people,” she said.

“And then there were those memes, where it was like, ‘So-and-so is in the movie. So-and-so is in the movie,’” she added. “It became a running joke…”

Plot twist: Sweeney’s cameo – reportedly a three-minute scene where Emily Blunt’s now ultra-powerful Emily dresses her – has been cut. The reason? It “did not ‘work structurally with the rest of the sequence.’”

The sequel still brings back the heavy hitters: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Blunt – with Andy Sachs now a legit journalist navigating a messy media world.

So yes, Sweeney was technically “in” the movie… just not in the version we will see when it hits theaters in May 2026.

Harsh? Maybe. Very Miranda Priestley energy? Absolutely.