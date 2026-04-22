 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace makes first statement after Prince Harry UK move

Prince Harry sends message to King Charles with special gesture

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 22, 2026

Buckingham Palace makes first statement after Prince Harry UK move
Buckingham Palace makes first statement after Prince Harry UK move

King Charles' office released a delightful statement after the former working royal of the firm reached out.

On April 22, the official page of the royal family wrapped up the 100th birthday celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II with a new update.

The monarch, who is a big climate change activist, marked Earth Day with a meaningful message.

"Nature is our sustainer – we are a part of Nature. Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves," said the King.

His team member shared, "Today is Earth Day. This year’s theme, ‘Our Power, Our Planet,’ highlights the difference we can make when we work together.

"Learn more about His Majesty’s sustainability and nature work via our link in bio."

As per Town & Country magazine, the Duke of Sussex quietly marked his grandmother's special day by sending flowers to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry's recent actions demonstrated his intention to reconcile with his family and participate in important royal events.

William quips 'snuck in or just ageless?' leaving Kate in shocked laughter
William quips 'snuck in or just ageless?' leaving Kate in shocked laughter
Prince Harry's uncle drops big news about beloved person
Prince Harry's uncle drops big news about beloved person
King Charles leads birthday cheers inside the Palace's vibrant tribute
King Charles leads birthday cheers inside the Palace's vibrant tribute
Kate Middleton vows to protect monarchy on big day
Kate Middleton vows to protect monarchy on big day
King Charles adorns Windsor in surprise move after Andrew's exit
King Charles adorns Windsor in surprise move after Andrew's exit
Palace issues statement as royals unite for Queen
Palace issues statement as royals unite for Queen
Princess Alexandra steps out for special Buckingham Palace tribute
Princess Alexandra steps out for special Buckingham Palace tribute
Princess Anne holds back tears as she shares special honour to late mother
Princess Anne holds back tears as she shares special honour to late mother