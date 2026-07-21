Prince William, Princess Kate secure monarchy with big change to royal rule

Prince William and Princess Kate have had to manoeuvre their own set of challenges as they received a crucial new role after an immense loss.

King Charles, following his ascension, promoted William and Catherine to the Princess and Princess of Wales, which bears the weighted reminder of their destined role. William and Kate have adhered to strict royal protocol and generally fare a positive public opinion.

However, it was until they faced a major setback with Kate’s cancer diagnosis, which has loosened them up about age-old royal traditions when it comes to each other and royal experts believe this is a good change.

For the longest time, William and Catherine have remained professional during public engagements and never indulged in PDA. The cancer journey changed that and it shows “a wonderful steadiness in their relationship”, according to royal expert Hilary Fordwich.

She explained that the new change “bodes so well” for the future of the monarchy. Marital relations are always being scrutinised in the media and loyalty plays an even bigger part in the court of public opinion.

King Charles is still unable to shake off the infidelity claims made by Princess Diana, despite 30 years after her death and two decades of marriage with Queen Camilla. In his regard, William and Kate have proved to be a breath of fresh air.

“We can see first-hand genuine affection but still with a degree of restraint,” Hilary told Fox News Digital. “It is so reassuring as their solid marriage is the foundation of their stable household, which is greatly appreciated after not only the divorce of Prince William’s parents but of his uncle and aunt.”