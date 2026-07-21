King Charles removes his shoes to honour faith, unity

With one humble gesture, the British monarch has won hearts, removing his shoes to send a powerful message of unity to the world.

King Charles, 77, went shoeless as he displayed knitted socks to show respect to the faith for strenghtening harmoney during his visit to Cambridge Central Mosque on Monday.

Prince William and Harry's father took his leather footwear off before stepping in the Europe's first Eco-Mosque.

The pictures of the King went viral, attracting massive praise and hearts from social media users for his gentle act.

He ad his socks on as he walked through a prayer hall. The King was apparently prepared for the move as he wore smart knitted grey socks on his feet.

During his visit, The King joked with some schoolchildren that he hoped he had not "ruined the holidays too much by dragging you in here".

His kind gesture brought smiles to the onlookers' faces.

Back in the first room, having put his shoes back on, Charles unveiled a plaque marking the 75th anniversary of Cambridge being granted city status by King George VI. Charles was then presented with a book about the mosque.

In a separate visit later in the day, he officially opened the city’s new Whittle Laboratory, a centre for disruptive innovation in net zero aviation and energy. He wasn't accompanied by Queen Camilla on this occasion, as she was visiting the Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney charity, which offers a home.