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Jack Quaid marries 'The Boys' costar Claudia Doumit: Report

Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner, and more A-Listers attended the private ceremony in Australia

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 22, 2026

Jack Quaid marries &apos;The Boys&apos; costar Claudia Doumit: Report
The couple first met while filming 'The Boys' and began dating two years later

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit have gone from co-stars to newlyweds.

The couple — who met on the set of The Boys — have reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Australia. According to Australian outlet news.com.au, the ceremony reportedly took place on April 18 at Mona Farm in Braidwood, a quiet countryside location not far from Canberra.

Their reception, held in a marquee on the property, was said to include a star-studded guest list, with names like Meg Ryan, Dennis Quaid, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner and Henry Golding in attendance.

While the event was kept low-key, glimpses from guests briefly surfaced online, showing the pair celebrating their first dance to Atlantis by Donovan, before the images were later removed.

Doumit wore an off-white satin gown with a ruffled skirt and floral headband, while Quaid opted for a bold red Western-style blazer with gold embroidery.

Several of their The Boys co-stars also showed up, including Karl Urban, Colby Minifie and Nathan Mitchell, marking a full-circle moment for the couple who first connected through the hit series. They were first linked in 2022 after being spotted holding hands, two years after Doumit joined the show.

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