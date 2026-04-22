Anne Hathaway gets real: ‘I couldn't find my footing'

Anne Hathaway is embracing honesty, and humor, about her journey through Hollywood.

The Oscar‑winning actress shared in her cover story for PEOPLE’s 2026 World’s Most Beautiful issue that she admits her awkward stage stretched far longer than most.

“I think I had the longest unbroken awkward phase in Hollywood,” the 43-year-old said, “I think mine extended into my late 30s.”

If you are surprised, don’t worry. You are not alone!

Even PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Triggs wasn’t convinced, prompting Hathaway to laugh, “Pretty sure I knew, because I was inside of it.”

The New Jersey-raised star, who broke out at 18 in The Princess Diaries, recalls struggling to feel at ease.

“I just didn’t feel like I could get comfortable anywhere. I would want to walk into a room and just be chill and hang out, but I couldn’t quite find my footing,” she commented.

As a child, Hathaway said, she “found talking really difficult” and leaned on acting as a way to manage stress and anxiety.

Memorizing lines gave her a sense of control and a way to express herself.

Her awkward phase, she confessed, only ended when she turned 40.

“All of a sudden, the dress rehearsal was over. I was like, it was never a dress rehearsal. It was life. It’s been happening the whole time. Turning 40, I just kind of found a different gear, and I was no longer interested in living an awkward life. I was just interested in getting to the fun part.”

Now, Hathaway has shed fear.

“It’s already gone as badly as it could, and so what am I so scared of? It happening again? Whatever. I’ll be okay.”

Her confidence came at a time when she is busier than ever.

In 2026 alone, Hathaway is headlining five films: Mother Mary, the long‑awaited Devil Wears Prada 2, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Verity (based on Colleen Hoover’s novel), and The End of Oak Street.

“A real casual five,” she quipped.