 
Geo News

Anne Hathaway gets real: ‘I couldn't find my footing'

Anne Hathaway admits: ‘Longest awkward phase in Hollywood’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 22, 2026

Anne Hathaway gets real: ‘I couldn&apos;t find my footing&apos;

Anne Hathaway is embracing honesty, and humor, about her journey through Hollywood.

The Oscar‑winning actress shared in her cover story for PEOPLE’s 2026 World’s Most Beautiful issue that she admits her awkward stage stretched far longer than most.

“I think I had the longest unbroken awkward phase in Hollywood,” the 43-year-old said, “I think mine extended into my late 30s.”

If you are surprised, don’t worry. You are not alone!

Even PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Triggs wasn’t convinced, prompting Hathaway to laugh, “Pretty sure I knew, because I was inside of it.”

The New Jersey-raised star, who broke out at 18 in The Princess Diaries, recalls struggling to feel at ease.

“I just didn’t feel like I could get comfortable anywhere. I would want to walk into a room and just be chill and hang out, but I couldn’t quite find my footing,” she commented.

As a child, Hathaway said, she “found talking really difficult” and leaned on acting as a way to manage stress and anxiety.

Memorizing lines gave her a sense of control and a way to express herself.

Her awkward phase, she confessed, only ended when she turned 40.

“All of a sudden, the dress rehearsal was over. I was like, it was never a dress rehearsal. It was life. It’s been happening the whole time. Turning 40, I just kind of found a different gear, and I was no longer interested in living an awkward life. I was just interested in getting to the fun part.”

Now, Hathaway has shed fear.

“It’s already gone as badly as it could, and so what am I so scared of? It happening again? Whatever. I’ll be okay.”

Her confidence came at a time when she is busier than ever.

In 2026 alone, Hathaway is headlining five films: Mother Mary, the long‑awaited Devil Wears Prada 2, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Verity (based on Colleen Hoover’s novel), and The End of Oak Street.

“A real casual five,” she quipped.

Kevin Hart returns to Netflix with new comedy special
Kevin Hart returns to Netflix with new comedy special
Pregnant Aubrey Plaza makes shocking marriage confession
Pregnant Aubrey Plaza makes shocking marriage confession
D4vd murder case: Viral clip resurfaces after major revelation
D4vd murder case: Viral clip resurfaces after major revelation
Tori Spelling pays emotional tribute to late ex Patrick Muldoon
Tori Spelling pays emotional tribute to late ex Patrick Muldoon
Is Sydney Sweeney part of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2'? Major update revealed
Is Sydney Sweeney part of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2'? Major update revealed
Dave Mason, Traffic co founder and Rock Hall Inductee, dies at 79
Dave Mason, Traffic co founder and Rock Hall Inductee, dies at 79
Anne Hathaway's 'Inshallah' comment sparks speculation: Is she Muslim?
Anne Hathaway's 'Inshallah' comment sparks speculation: Is she Muslim?
Justin Bieber shares tender Coachella moments with Hailey amid fan buzz
Justin Bieber shares tender Coachella moments with Hailey amid fan buzz