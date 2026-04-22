Taylor Swift keeps media busy with swindling wedding dates: Surprise update

The mystery wedding might not be so mysterious after all.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly locking in June 13, 2026 – and yes, Swifties already clocked it. Thirteen? Of course.

According to reports, the couple may have gone all-in on Ocean House in Rhode Island… by allegedly buying out another couple’s date. Subtle flex.

But here’s where it gets very Taylor: instead of sticking to a traditional venue, the wedding could unfold at her own Watch Hill estate – the same place known for those iconic Fourth of July parties. Think less ballroom, more coastal fairytale.

And she’s not cutting corners. Reports say Swift is ready to spend around $1.2 million transforming the property into a full-on garden fantasy. Picture this: roses, hydrangeas, orchids, peonies – basically, a florist’s Super Bowl.

One insider summed it up perfectly: “Taylor dreams of being fully surrounded by flowers… making her teenage dream of marrying in a sea of flowers come true.”

Expect one colour everywhere – pink, white, purple, blue – plus a romantic twist: guests walking away with bouquets of red eternity roses. Casual.

The couple reportedly considered Italy (because, obviously), but privacy won. Hosting it at home means full control – and fewer surprise spectators.

Oh, and the bridal squad? Rumour has it Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid might be in formation.

So, is this the final plan? With Taylor, nothing’s official until it really is. But one thing’s clear: this wedding won’t just be an event – it will be a whole aesthetic.