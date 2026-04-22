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Suki Waterhouse unveils new album 'Loveland,' announces next single

The singer, 34, additionally reveals that her next single, 'Tiny Raisin' will be out later this week

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 22, 2026

Suki Waterhouse unveils new album &apos;Loveland,&apos; announces next single
Suki Waterhouse previously released the album’s lead single Back in Love last month

Suki Waterhouse is dropping her new album, Loveland, in July.

The singer has officially announced her upcoming third studio album, revealing its title and drop date in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 21. Sharing the inspiration behind the album, Waterhouse, 34, revealed that “Loveland was born in the space between who I was and who I’m becoming.”

She went on to explain, “Part of me still aches for the rush of romance, for illusion, for the feeling of being swept away. Another part is reaching for something quieter, something that can last. Something true.”

The album is likely partly inspired by her relationship with Robert Pattinson, whom she has been dating since 2018. The couple reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony on New Year’s Eve 2024.

“I can’t wait for this album to be yours, July 10th,” Waterhouse added, revealing that the next single Tiny Raisin will be out this Friday (April 24).

Waterhouse, who welcomed her first child with Pattinson in March 2024, already released the album’s lead single, Back in Love, last month. It comes two years after Waterhouse’s last album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, released in September 2024.

Loveland is available to pre-order. 

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